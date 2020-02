Shirley A. Hyman

Shirley A. Hyman, 84, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Riverside Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25. Pastor Billy Yates will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.