Shirley A. Wyatt

Shirley A. Wyatt, 84, of Alton, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15. Rev. Daniel Irwin will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.