Shirley and Fred Miskell

Fred and Shirley Miskell

Shirley F. Miskell, 81, of Wood River, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, peacefully at her home with her beloved husband and children by her side. Her husband, Fred L. “Tootsie” Miskell Sr., 84, of Wood River, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation and service were Monday, August 5, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Bishop Danny Neal will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.