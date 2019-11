Shirley Ann Crabtree, 82, died at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Jim Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.