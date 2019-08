Shirley Ann Oker, 68, of Granite City, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family while under hospice care.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Scott Fick officiating. Private family will be at Roselawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.