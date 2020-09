Shirley B. Dunphy

Shirley B. Dunphy, age 85, passed away on August 26, 2020, at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton.

There will be a funeral Mass at St. Mary’s at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, followed by private burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.