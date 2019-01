Shirley Dublo

Shirley Dublo, 80, passed away peacefully at 5:35 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at her home in Alton, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, at Gent Funeral Home on State Street in Alton.