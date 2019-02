Shirley J. Pike

Shirley J. Pike, 81, of Edwardsville, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, February 10, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2018, at the funeral home with Rev. Jack Hyden officiating. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.