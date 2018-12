Shirley J. Prosser

Shirley J. Prosser, 80, of Edwardsville, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 31. Pastor Tim Keller will officiate.