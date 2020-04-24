Shirley J. Roberts
Shirley J. Roberts, 80, of Granite City, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Shirley J. Roberts
Shirley J. Roberts, 80, of Granite City, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018