Shirley Joan Perkins

Shirley Joan Perkins, 82, of Lebanon, Mo., formerly of Wood River, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

Visitation and services were Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Pastor Robert Whitford officiating. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.