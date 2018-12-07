Shirley L. Greer

Shirley L. Greer, 90, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with congestive heart failure on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Maryville.

Her wishes were to be cremated, and a graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, December 28, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, with Father Paul Bonk officiating. There will be a celebration of life party from 5-8 p.m. in Polish Hall in Madison.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.