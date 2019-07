Shirley M. Foote

Shirley M. Foote, 84, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 4:29 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Barry Jellen officiating.

Irwin Chapel handled arrangements.