Shirley M. Moore, 91, of Highland, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and from 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the funeral home, with Leonard E. Pye, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Highland, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.