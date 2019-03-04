Shirley M. Scroggins

Shirley M. Scroggins, 80, of Edwardsville, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, 400 Glen Carbon Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, with Rev. Douglas Haynes and Rev. Richard Unger officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.