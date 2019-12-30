Shirley M. Zinkan
Shirley M. Zinkan, 92, of Troy, Ill., formerly of East St. Louis, died December 26, 2019.
For full obituary and to express condolences, visit kasslyfuneral.com.
Kassly Mortuary Ltd. in Fairview Heights handled arrangements.
