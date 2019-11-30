Shirley Mae McCommis

Shirley Mae McCommis, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, Ill.

She was born October 11, 1926, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Clifford and Evelyn (Morris) Nelson. She married Boyd D. “Whitey” McCommis on November 7, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Granite City and he passed away on February 6, 2006. She had worked many years as a stenographer and administrative assistant with American Steel, Granite City Army Depot, Toberman Grain Company, Scott Air Force Base and General Steel. Shirley was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Granite City, where she had taught Sunday school through the years. She loved flowers and cherished her days of gardening. She also loved to read and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Laura and Dan Nollman of Belleville, Nancy and Rick Koonce of Clearmont, Fla., and Rebecca and David Filkins of Mascoutah; a son, Daniel and Manuel Diaz McCommis; six grandchildren, Amy and Carlos Perez, Andrew and Megan Nollman, Scott Koonce, Jason and Emmy Koonce, Ellen Filkins and Emily Filkins; four great-grandchildren, Jerard Perez, Julian Perez, Tyler Nollman and Benjamin Nollman; a brother, Clifford Nelson; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Georgia Nelson.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with Rev. Jennifer Warren Hauser officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, American Heart Association or to Missouri Botanical Gardens and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.