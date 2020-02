Shirley Marie Dunbar Schmidt

Shirley Marie Dunbar Schmidt, 86, went to be with the Lord at 10:17 p.m. February 10, 2020, in Campbell, Calif., with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Shirley will be buried at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.