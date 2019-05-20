Shirley McCann, 76, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
