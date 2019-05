Shirley McCann

Shirley McCann, 76, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Rosewood Heights Community Church. Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.