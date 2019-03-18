Shirley P. Cunningham, 75, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22.
