Shirley W. Sadler

Shirley W. Sadler, age 93, of Waverly, Il. died early Thursday (September 17, 2020) at Jacksonville Convalescent & Skilled Nursing in Jacksonville, Il.

She was born March 1, 1927 in Waverly, Il. daughter of the late Clyde Leonard and Vivian Blanche Richardson Woods.

She married Edward Eugene “Ace” Sadler on February 14, 1947 in Decatur, Il. and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2013.

Surviving are three daughters, Sherry Barnard, Jean Hoke and Linda L. Watret (John) all of Waverly, Il.; one son, Bill Sadler (Debbie) of Alexander, Il.; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Jodie Lynn Turner; one grandson; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Joan McGarvey; brothers Kenneth Eugene Woods and David Lee Woods; and sons-in-law, Danny Duewer and Jim Barnard.

Shirley worked for many years and retired from Capital/EMI in Jacksonville, Il. One of her favorite pastimes was doing embroidery work. Shirley was very family oriented and her life was her family.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday (September 19, 2020) at Waverly East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab or Waverly Rescue Squad both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.

