Shirley Woodard, 77, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, at the funeral home, with Chaplain Raymond Doussard officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.