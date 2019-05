Shryl Jean Kohrumel, 67, of Granite City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

In celebration of Shryl’s life, a memorial gathering will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Granite City Knights of Columbus, 4225 Old Alton Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.