Sister M. Carista Born, 88, died at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton.

Visitation and wake service were Friday, April 5, at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, April 6, at the Convent Chapel with Rev. Stephan Sotiroff as the celebrant. Burial followed at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home handled arrangements.