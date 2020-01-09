Sister M. Wencesla Rieger

Sister M. Wencesla Rieger, 94, died at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton.

The visitation is from 4 p.m. until the wake service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton, officiated by Deacon William Kessler. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Convent Chapel, officiated by Rev. Benjamin Unachukwa, OMV. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.