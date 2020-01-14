Sister Mary Gabriel Gibbons

Sister Mary Gabriel Gibbons, 82, died at 2:55 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton.

The visitation is from 3 p.m. until the wake service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements.