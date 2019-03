Sister Wilma Wittman

Sister Wilma Wittman (Mother Mary Basil), OSU, 94, died peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Andrew’s at Francis Place in Eureka, Mo.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Ambrose Church, 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, with the Rev. Steven Janoski presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

