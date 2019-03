SPC Patrick Admire McDill

SPC Patrick Admire McDill, 22, died at 4:38 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19.