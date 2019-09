Spencer R. Bond

Spencer R. Bond, 67, of East Alton, passed away September 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at the United Pentecostal Church of Wood River, 349 E. Lorena in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, with Rev. Lee Jackson officiating.

Paynic Home for Funerals is entrusted with cremation services.