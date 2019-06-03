Sr. Mary Juliana Droste

Sr. Mary Juliana Droste, a Franciscan Sister of Mary for more than 75 years, died early Saturday, June 1, 2019, at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton, Mo. She was 99.

Mary Anna Droste was born March 19, 1920, in Godfrey, Ill., second of 13 children (nine girls, four boys) born to Theodore and Mary Anna (Brinkman) Droste. She attended school at St. Mary’s in Alton.

Mary Anna entered the Sisters of St. Mary on March 22, 1944. She received the name Sr. Mary Juliana, and she professed final vows February 11, 1950. (In 1987, the Sisters of St. Mary and the Sisters of St. Francis of Maryville, Mo., reunited as the Franciscan Sisters of Mary.) Her younger sister Clare Louise, also a Franciscan Sister of Mary, passed away January 18, 2014.

Sr. Juliana worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Louis, until June 1954, when she took charge of the laundry at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Early in 1957, she returned to the motherhouse as assistant novice mistress for three years. She worked in the new laundry and in housekeeping at St. Mary of the Ozarks Hospital in Ironton, Mo. (1960–1964). She then managed the laundry at St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City, for more than 11 years before heading to the new Arcadia Valley Hospital in Pilot Knob, Mo., where she served as executive housekeeper and worked in the laundry (1975–1980).

In August 1980, she moved to St. Francis Hospital, Marceline, Mo., serving as activities therapy aide for the first two years. She ministered to shut-ins and patients in hospitals and nursing homes, providing pastoral care and bringing the Eucharist. She served at St. Bonaventure Parish and at Pioneer Health Care Center. After 32 years in Marceline, she moved to The Sarah Community in Bridgeton in November 2012.

Well-known for her faithfulness and self-sacrifice, she loved the opportunity to reach out to the elderly and lonely. “To bring the Eucharist to the shut-ins is one of the greatest blessings, a special privilege,” she said. She learned early on that she needed to “bring life’s little crosses to the foot of the big cross.”

Sr. Juliana was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by two sisters, Gertrude Droste and Julia Mulrean, both of Godfrey; a brother, Paul Droste of Alton; a sister-in-law, Margie Droste of Godfrey; and a brother-in-law, Louis Hesse of Burgaw, N.C.; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Mass of Farewell will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the chapel at The Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Drive, Bridgeton, Mo., on the campus of SSM DePaul Health Center. Visitation will take place at 12:45 p.m. preceding the Mass. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis at 9 a.m. Thursday.