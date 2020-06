Stacey Rae Harmon

Stacey Rae Harmon, 52, of Godfrey, died at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis.

A celebration of life will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 26. Due to COVID restrictions, the venue for the celebration of life service is yet to be determined. Please see the Gent Funeral Home website for updates or call the funeral home directly.