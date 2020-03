Stanley E. Lutz

Stanley E. Lutz, 86, of Godfrey, died at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Alton Rehab and Therapy.

Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.