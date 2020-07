Stanley Evan McAfoos

Stanley Evan McAfoos, 78, died at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A drive-through visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter through the south entrance off Rozier Street. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Asbury Village Pavilion in Godfrey. Some seating is provided but feel free to bring a lawn chair.