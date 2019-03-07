Stanley S. Squires, 90, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville. Stanley was born on October 8, 1928, in Granite City, a son of the late Robert Squires and Lottie (Rainwater) Squires.

On September 25, 1948, Stanley married Pauline Klaus, the love of his life. Stanley was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the United States Navy. Stanley worked as an aviation mechanic for Scott Air Force Base and later retired from AVSCOM, where he wrote manuals for helicopters. He was a faithful member of Dewey Avenue Methodist Church in Granite City. He was also a member of American Legion Post No. 199 in Edwardsville. Stanley loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Ann Werner; and by a sister, Louise Potillo.

He is survived by devoted wife, Pauline Squires of Granite City; loving son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Nancy Squires of Granite City; dear sister, Geneva Felker of Granite City; proud grandfather to Angela Sneed of Sweeny, Texas, Randy Werner of Chester, Ill., Matthew Werner of Glen Carbon, Kerri Squires-Yount of Granite City and William Werner of Granite City; proud great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates with full military honors.

Memorial donations may be given to Dewey Avenue Methodist Church or to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

