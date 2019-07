Stefanie Ann Clark, 33, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.