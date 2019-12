Stella Parson

Stella Parson, 93, of Granite City, passed away December 10, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Saturday, December 14, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Pastor Josh Steely officiating. Friends and family will gather at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, at the funeral home until the procession leaves at 10:30 a.m. for burial at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.