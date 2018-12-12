Stella Probert

Stella Probert, 94, formerly of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Eden VillageRetirement/Care Center in Glen Carbon, with family by her side.

In celebration of Stella’s life, visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday, December 14, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 511 S. Main St. in Troy. Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with Father Kevin Laughery as celebrant and Father Don Wofford as co-celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.