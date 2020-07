Stephan Gordon Bechtold

Stephan Gordon Bechtold, 70, died at 9:16 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home in Delhi.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Beltrees, Ill., with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.