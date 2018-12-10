Stephanie (Duich) Longwisch, 66, of Wood River, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Memorial visitation will from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Friday, December 14, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
