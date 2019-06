Stephanie (Sedej) Milkovich

Stephanie (Sedej) Milkovich, 89, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 5:16 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.