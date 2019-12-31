Stephen Joseph Huniak

Stephen Joseph Huniak, 57, of Granite City, passed away at 4 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a Panikhida service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madison, with Father Nicholas Finley officiating. Burial with full military honors will be follow at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Edwardsville.