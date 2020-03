Steve P. Karels Sr.

Steve P. Karels Sr., 64, of Granite City, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.

In celebration of Steve’s life, a private family visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with full military rites.