Steve Russell Fortner

Steve Russell Fortner, age 81, of Bethalto, passed away August 10, 2020.

Steve’s final request for funeral arrangements was to have a celebration of life. On October 24, 2020, there will be a celebration of life in his honor from 1-4 p.m. It will be at the Cottage Hills VFW, 121 S. Williams St. in Cottage Hills.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.