Steve Stephens

Steve Stephens, 59, son of Raymond (Ray) Stephens and Roberta M. (Gott) Miller, was born September 3, 1959, in Granite City. He passed away April 7, 2019, in Houston, Mo., at his fiancée Debbie Breckenridge’s home.

Steve was raised by his father and stepmother, Ruth Stephens, in Granite City. He graduated from Granite City High School and began working for his father at Stephens Trucking. He later started his own business, DRS Excavating.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Denise; and stepdad, JB Miller.

He is survived by his mother, Roberta, of Salem, Mo.; and stepmother, Ruth Stephens, of Granite City.

Steve dictated this to be added to the obituary, “I leave behind a much loved fiancée Debbie Breckenridge, beloved Grandma Clara Blake and a dear lady Miss Sally, all of the home.”

He also leaves a son, Denny Wells, and wife, Melissa; a daughter, Mary Lou, and Stacey, who was like a daughter to him; three grandchildren, Bryanna, Raeleigh, and Brayden; a half brother, Tom; four half sisters, Vontella, Lonnie, Marla, and Carrie; step-sisters, Angel, Denise and Marylee; and many more family members and friends made throughout the years.

Steve enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting and fishing as often as he could.

He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Steve Stephens Memorial Fund, c/o Ruth Stephens, 414 Virginia St., Granite City, IL 62040, in lieu of floral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at evansfh.com.

Visitation is 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040, with a celebration of life beginning at 6 p.m. with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo.