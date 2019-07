Steven B. Pinkston, 70, of Hamel, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home in Hamel.

Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.