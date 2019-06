Steven Duane Squires

Steven Duane Squires, 63, passed away at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Alton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Rev. Tom Rayburn officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.