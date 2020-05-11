Steven E. Brenegan

Steven E. Brenegan, 74, of Godfrey, died at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Care in Alton.

From 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, friends are invited to a drive-through visitation at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. At 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, immediate family will gather for a graveside service at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Friends are invited to line their cars alongside the gravesite. This fall, the family is planning a golf outing in celebration of Steve’s life.