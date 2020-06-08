Steven Eugene Varble
Steven Eugene Varble, 63, died at 10:08 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in Alton.
Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
