Steven J. Kovach, 71, of Granite City, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, at the funeral home, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy.